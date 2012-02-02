

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Blind Cricket team clinched the PBCC Twenty20 Trophy after thrashing Lahore by 10 wickets in the final here at the F-9 Park Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Put into bat first, Lahore managed to post 250 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Abdul Shakoor (45) and Shariq Yaseen (42) played well.

Chasing 251 runs for victory, Islamabad reached home in 18.1 overs without losing wicket. Anees Javed played a scintillating knock of 164 and Muzaffar Ali made unbeaten 53 runs.

Anees Javed was adjudged man of the final. M Zafar of Bahawalpur was announced player of the tournament in B1 category, Masood Jan of Peshawar was named player of the tournament in B2 category, Anees Javed of Islamabad in B3 category and Zeshan Gul of Islamabad was declared best wicketkeeper of the tournament.

Hassan Minto, director Middle East & South East Asia of International Center for Eye Education (ICEE)) was the chief guest on the occasion, later he distributed prizes amongst the players.