

MIRPUR (AJK) - Former prime minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Muslim Conference Chief Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan announced here that his party would observe the scheduled February 5, “Kashmir Solidarity Day” at Chakothi village close to the Line of Control in Muzaffarabad district aimed at conveying a strong and comprehensive message to the brethren of Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir that they were not alone, at any stage - in their just and principled struggle for freedom of the motherland from Indian yoke.

Addressing news conference at Kashmir Press Club here, Attqie said that his Muslim Conference decided to celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day this year at the LoC at such a crucial time when Kashmir issue has entered important stage and when the Indian occupation forces have increased human rights abuses against the innocent people of occupied Kashmir in their abortive attempt to suppress their voice of freedom.

He said that his party would take important decisions about participating in scheduled February 03 session of the AJK Legislative Assembly being held in Muzaffarabad.

Paying high tributes to the armed forces of Pakistan, Sardar Attique said that only the valiant armed forces of Pakistan are the strongest defensive force and the custodian and the vanguard of the ideological and geographical frontiers of the country. He said that because of the high stature with great professionalism of Pakistan armed forces, the world always consider only Pakistani Armed forces as the strong defence force of the country.

To a question about the possibility of any future alliance between Muslim Conference and PML-N in AJK, the MC chief said that doors of the Muslim Conference are always opened for those who left it and went into the fold of the PML-N - since all those AJK assembly members elected on PML-N tickets in June last year elections, primarily belonged to the Muslim Conference and they won the polls because of their own respective political stature in their respective electoral constituencies and not being the PML-N nominees - since there is no concept of any “League” in AJK nor any “League” won any election in AJK in the past, he concluded

Opposing the grant of the MFN status to India, Sardar Attique said “since India is denying Kashmiris their birth right to self-determination and constantly escape from the early peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute in line with the wishes of the people of the state - New Delhi do not deserve to be awarded such high status and distinctions”, he declared. He however responded to a supplementary question about the ongoing exercise of weekly cross-LoC trade in both sides of Jammu & Kashmir (AJK and IOK), maintaining that since the trans-LoC trade is being exercised within the territory of the state, this bilateral trade through LoC should continue - since it directly benefit the Kashmiri entrepreneur at the either said.