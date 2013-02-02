







RAWALPINDI – Assistant Commissioner (AC) Fahad Azeem has fined eight shopkeepers in the jurisdictions of Banni Police Station for profiteering.

The AC visited the area and checked the prices of milk, yogurt, eggs and meat and imposed fine of Rs8000 on the shopkeepers receiving inflated prices.

The shopkeepers were selling milk at Rs70 per liter instead of Rs65, yogurt at Rs75 per kg instead of Rs70, eggs at Rs120 per dozen instead of Rs85 and meat (cow) at Rs280 per kg instead of Rs260.

The AC warned the shopkeepers that they would be sent behind the bars after registering cases against them under price control act if they charged inflated rates in future.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi administration has failed to end encroachments beside Javed Colony Nullah on Benazir Bhutto Road (BBR), creating problems for the residents of the adjacent areas.

Residents of the adjacent colony expressed concerns over the situation saying that the encroachments constricted the nullah, therefore in rainy season, water overflows and enter the houses in the colony.

They said that they lose precious valuables every years due to the situation but neither any politician was paying heed nor the district administration or TMA was interested to resolve the issue.

They demanded of the authorities concerned to take concrete steps to end the encroachments and widen the nullah to save them the flood like situation this year.