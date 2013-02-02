





LAHORE – The LPG prices have been reduced by Rs5 per kilogram all over the country owing to reduction in price in the international market.

After decrease of Rs5,000 per metric tond, price of domestic cylinder has declined by Rs60 and commercial cylinder by Rs240. For the month of February, LPG would be sold at Rs140 per kg in Karachi and Rs145 per kg in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Gujrat. The commodity would be sold at Rs155 in federal capital areas and Rs160 per kilo in Gilgit-Baltistan.