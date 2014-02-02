KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf deputy secretary general Imran Ismail has criticised the PPP patron-in-chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for organising Sindh Culture Festival and termed it an advertising campaign.

Sindh government instead facilitating the masses were utilising the national treasury in the name of culture celebration.

He was talking to the PTI delegation of interior Sindh at party’s media cell here on Saturday. He said if the Sindh government was sincere with the people of Sindh then it should focus in providing relief to the people and stop spending billions of rupees in running their parton in-chief’s advertising campaign.

“If the Sindh government has spent the same money in the health and education sectors, it would have helped the PPP in promoting its leadership among the masses.

Ismail informed that at the end of February, PTI would hold a historic meeting in Sukkur to show solidarity with the masses of Sindh rural areas. PTI Sukkur public meeting would become a significant milestone in the politics of Sindh.