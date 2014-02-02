JHANG/SIALKOT/TOBA TEK SINGH

Five persons including two women were killed and three others injured in different incidents occurred here on Saturday. According to details, in Jhang a woman was killed by a speeding truck here on Jhang-Multan Road. As per reports, one Azizan Mai and her son Kamran, residents of shorkot city were on the way on a bike when near Basti Kausarabad a speeding truck, coming from the opposite direction hit them. Resultantly, Azizan Mai died on the spot while her son remained unhurt. The truck driver managed to escape from the scene.

In another mishap a man gunned down his younger brother. Reportedly, Qaiser, a resident of Chak 493 Batiyanwala, situated in the jurisdiction of Waryamwala Police, fired gunshots on his younger brother Khizer, killing him instantly. The reason behind the murder is said to be that Khizer was a drug addict and often teased his mother by demanding money which enraged Qaiser. The Waryamwala Police have registered a case against the culprit.

Meanwhile in a mishap which occurred on Jhang-Bhakkar Road near Tarimmu Head, a speeding bus crushed to death a motorcyclist. According to sources, Muhammad Mushtaq along with his relative Bilawal, resident of Farm Hajiabad was going on a bike when suddenly a speeding bus coming from Jhang side hit them. Resultantly Mushtaq died on the spot while Bilawal sustained critical wounds and was admitted to DHQ Hospital.

In Sialkot’s Hunterpura locality, unidentified assailants shot dead a Christian woman Fareeha alias Rani (50) in her house. The police said that unidentified accused fired in her neck, which caused her instant death. The Civil Lines Police have started investigation. The police shifted the dead body to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for autopsy. Similarly in Toba Tek Singh, a man said to be a resident of Chichawatni died when a running tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane ran him over on Rajana-Kamalia Road on Saturday.



Deceased Rehman Munir was on the way to Chichawatni from Toba on his motorcycle when he reached near Kamalia sugar mills, he was overtaking the trolley but it suddenly turned over and fell on him as a result he died on the spot.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old boy sustained critical injuries when an LPG cylinder exploded in a Gojra village on Saturday. According to Nawan Lahore police, gas dealer Imran Mustafa, a resident Chak 279/JB Darapur was decanting LPG from one to another cylinder when a cylinder exploded due to leakage of gas. Resultantly Riasat Ali received critical wounds and was admitted in Gojra THQ Hospital.