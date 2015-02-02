Men wearing traditional masks and costumes take part in the Schleicherlaufen festival in the western Austrian town of Telfs
Men wearing traditional masks and costumes take part in the Schleicherlaufen festival in the western Austrian town of Telfs
Men in costumes and traditional masks take part in the Schleicherlaufen festival in the western Austrian town of Telfs
A man with a painted face and traditional costumes takes part in the Schleicherlaufen festival in the western Austrian town of Telfs
Schleicherlaufen festival
RELATED NEWS
Top Stories
comments powered by Disqus