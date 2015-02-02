Men wearing traditional masks and costumes take part in the Schleicherlaufen festival in the western Austrian town of Telfs


Men wearing traditional masks and costumes take part in the Schleicherlaufen festival in the western Austrian town of Telfs

Men in costumes and traditional masks take part in the Schleicherlaufen festival in the western Austrian town of Telfs

A man with a painted face and traditional costumes takes part in the Schleicherlaufen festival in the western Austrian town of Telfs