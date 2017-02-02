WELLINGTON:- Injured Australian stand-in captain Matthew Wade was Wednesday ruled out of the rest of the New Zealand one-day series with Aaron Finch assuming the role of skipper. Wicketkeeper Wade was promoted to captain after injury prevented Steve Smith from going on tour and his deputy David Warner was rested for the three limited-overs games. But Wade hurt his back preparing for the opening match in Auckland on Monday and missed the six-run loss.–AFP
Injured Wade out of New Zealand tour
