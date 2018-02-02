ISLAMABAD - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while speaking about Senator Nehal Hashmi’s disqualification announced by the Supreme Court, said on Thursday that he respected the court’s decision but in such cases standards should be same across the board.

“As a democrat I am uncomfortable with liberal use of contempt of court,” he said, what would become of the person who detained judges and the other who ordered an attack on the Supreme Court. He was talking to a private TV channel. When asked if he was equating former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal replied in the affirmative. “I want the same law for everyone,” Bilawal said. To another question, Bilawal said that MNA Faryal Talpur will either contest an election for the National or Sindh Assembly, but not the Senate. The PPP chairman refuted the reports of MNA Faryal Talpur contesting Senate election, saying it was a perfect example of fake news.

“Fake news is nothing new for us in Pakistan, especially PPP has been affected by it in the past,” Bilawal said, when asked about spread of fake news worldwide. He said that he personally believes there is a need for journalism education in the country.