LAHORE - The British High Commissioner Thomas Drew called on Jamaat-i- Islami amir Senator Sirajul Haq in the federal capital on Thursday and discussed with him “bilateral issues and the present international situation”. According to a party press release, the JI chief told the British diplomat that it was the moral responsibility of Britain to help solve the Kashmir issue which was the left over agenda of the division of the subcontinent. He said Pakistan and India had fought three wars only due to the Kashmir issue while the Kashmiris had been fighting for their right of self-determination for the last seven decades.

He said that India and Pakistan both were nuclear powers and a conflict between the two could lead to a world war.

The JI chief said the world community was silent on the Kashmir issue although India was busy in hatching conspiracies against Pakistan from Afghanistan.

He said that the Indian occupation troops had killed more than 200,000 Kashmiris only because they were demanding liberation. Besides this, more than 100,000 Kashmiris were languishing in jails and were being subjected to worst form of torture.–Staff Reporter