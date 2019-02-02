Share:

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi said on Saturday that the Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the relevant authorities to submit joint investigation team (JIT) reports in cases pertaining to the Baldia factory incident, Nisar Morai and Uzair Baloch for perusal.

“SHC bench hearing my petition to release JIT’s on Baldia Factory Fire, Nisar Morai & Uzair Baloch has finally directed the Sindh Govt that the JIT’s be produced ‘in camera’ to the judges in their Chambers on Feb 16 at 10am Excellent decision,” he tweeted.

The Karachi-based lawmaker had moved a petition in the high court seeking directives for the law enforcement agencies to make public JIT reports of Uzair Baloch, Morai and the Baldia inferno case.

He, in his petition, contended that more than 250 people lost their lives in the Baldia incident but the JIT report had not been made public yet. The JIT reports of Uzair Baloch and Morai have also not been made publically available, he added.

The minister claimed that Morai had spilled the beans about involvement of senior politicians in the murder of seven people during his questioning by the JIT. “It was the right of citizens to know about the suspects investigated during the JIT investigation.”