rawalpindi - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has foiled two smuggling bids at New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP) recovered 1,360 grams drugs on Friday.

According to an ANF spokesperson, after receiving a tip off, officials stopped a suspect namely Khaista Rehman who was scheduled to travel to Abu Dhabi from Islamabad.

He said that after a search of his luggage, ANF officials recovered 1,360 grams of Ice Heroin that was concealed tactfully in two boxes of Ispaghol-Psyiliun Hush.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation was under progress.

Raids are being carried out in various parts of country to apprehend the gang involved, said the spokesman.

In yet another action, he said, officials have also held a passenger namely Sajidullah at NIIAP after recovering 70 heroin filled caplsules from his stomach. He added the passenger was trying to fly to Doha via flight number QR-633.

He said at international departure, the ANF passed through him from X-Ray machine and detected capsules in his stomach. Later on, the ANF shifted the accused to hospital where doctors recovered heroin filled capsules from the stomach of accused, he said. A Case was registered against the smuggler with Police Station ANF while further investigation was on, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, a team of Police Station (PS) City Hassanabdal, on directions of Station House Officer (SHO) Syed Hamid Kazmi, rounded up a notorious drug peddler and recovered 1,200 grams of Hashish from his possession, informed sources in RPO Office.

According to sources, a police party of PS City Hassanabdal was on routine patrol when it received information that a drug peddler namely Sher Khan is present at Mal Peeran Ronda Rasta to supply narcotics to his customers. The police raided and held the drug peddler and shifted him to police station. A case has also been registered against the drug peddler under section 9C/CNSA and begun investigation, they said. Talking to media men, SHO/Sub Inspector Syed Hamid Kazmi said the police have launched a special campaign against the drug peddler following orders of DPO and RPO. He said no drug peddler would be allowed to destroy the lives of citizens by selling them narcotics. “Sale and use of drugs is a curse and police are committed to make the city drug free,” he said.