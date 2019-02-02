Share:

CIA police claimed to have smashed 17 gangs of criminals by arresting their 54 members last month, DIG (Investigation) Dr Inam Waheed told the media on Friday. The CIA police also recovered looted valuables including cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 35.4 million and showed to the media the arrested suspects and booty. The DIG while sharing details of the police operations said that the gunmen who had snatched away Rs15.64 million from a moneychanger in the Civil Lines Police precincts were also among arrested. The main suspect was identified as Qurban alias Bana. “The CCTV cameras of the Punjab Safe City Authority played a key role. The Criminals Record Office of the Investigation Wing also helped police identify the criminals,” Inam said. Similarly, CIA police solved a murder mystery in the Civil Lines area. The alleged killers were identified by police as Joshwa alias Joshi and his accomplices. The victim, Mudassar Iqbal, was killed by gunmen on offering resistance during a road robbery attempt. Mudassar was preparing to appear in the CSS examination. The arrested bandits during preliminary interrogation confessed to killing the student. DIG (Investigation) Dr Inam Waheed further said that the CIA police are directed to step up clampdown on criminals and most-wanted proclaimed offenders. He said that several special police teams are taking part in the operation to hunt down criminals particularly those involved in heinous crimes.