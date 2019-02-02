Share:

KARACHI - The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers and the law enforcers came face to face on Friday, when the former’s rally was marching towards the Karachi Press Club in a protest against rejection of review petition against Aasia Bibi’s acquittal in blasphemy case.

As per plan, the TLP workers in large number gathered at their Headquarter, Rizvi House located in Bahadurabad to march towards the KPC. To cope with any unpleasant incident, the heavy contingents of police and Rangers were already deployed in the area where they and the TLP workers came face to face.

The area turned into a battleground when the law enforcers tried to stop the worker. The workers chanted slogans and did everything what they could in a bid to march towards the KPC. The police; however, arrested over 70 workers and supporters of the over what it called violent protest in Bahadurabad locality.

When contacted District East SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahesar confirmed that they arrested as many as 70 people, adding that the TLP men were implicated in terrorism cases. He termed the ‘violent’ protest as s an act of terrorism and lawlessness in open day light in front of hundreds of civilians and public. SSP Mahesar said that First Information Report (FIR) under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act was lodged against the TLP workers and supporters. Besides 70 people, the law enforcers also claimed to have impounded 25 motorcycles of the protestors. As per police, it was the workers who attacked the law enforcers first, adding that one of their mobiles was also damaged by the protester’s area within the limits of New Town police station. Despite all that drama, a large number of TLP workers and supporters managed to reach the KPC where the leader held a press conference.

Meanwhile, the provincial police chief Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took a notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from his sub-ordinates.

Addressing a press conference at, Mufti Muhammad Qasim Fakhri, the party’s parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly, said that they were protesting peacefully but the police intervened and sentenced their workers to torture. He said that their worker was shot and injured in Baldia area during the protest.

Blaming the police for use of force, the TLP leader maintained that they were scheduled to carry out a rally from Bahadurabad to KPC but the police attempted to ‘thwart’ their program by attacking the workers. He said that the workers were baton charged as well as teargas shells were also used by the police, demanding the immediate release of their arrested workers. “Future course of plan would be shared with the media soon,” he added. Mufti Fakhri said that the federal government had violated its agreement signed with them. “It is our constitutional right to hold peaceful protest but the law enforcement agencies started crackdown a day before and raided Mosques, seminaries to arrest our supporters,” he added.

The TLP leader demanded that their chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi and other top leaders should be released at the earliest. The ‘fabricated’ terrorism cases lodged against our thousands of workers should also be quashed, he added. Criticizing the federal government, The TLP leader said that those, who had offered their political rivals of a container to hold protest demonstration, did not allow the TLP to protest on Asiya’s acquittal.

He added that the TLP would continue raising its voice on Namoos-e-Risalat at every level regardless of the government’s behaviour. “We would not sit idle even if the government welcomes us by bullets,” said Mufti Qasim. He was of the view that Aasia’s name should be placed in the Exit Control List as well as a larger bench of the apex court be constituted to hear her case once again.