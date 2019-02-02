Share:

As the Pakistani entertainment industry opens up and raises the issue of mental health, actor Shaan Shahid has also shared his two cents on the issue but left us extremely confused.

In a Facebook post titled "Walking the thin line", Shaan wrote, "For an actor/artist depression is a tool to achieve the state or the emotion to capture the essence of an expression for example Van Gogh his pain can be seen on canvas ..or for an actor who is living in a different character for his eyes to look sad the artist has to feed depression to his mind so he /she can achieve the right expression."

However, Shaan went on to say that actors "cross the line" and get "addicted" to depression as if it were a choice.

He said, "Unfortunately actors and artists tend to cross the line... and get addicted to it the depression the pain ... to stay with another character in your body is like fighting addiction .. but there is a way out of this black hole."

Shaan added, "It’s sad to see today we pick up careers without looking at the pros and cons [and] the effect it will cause .. without a plan without protection we jump into the most sophisticated part of the human body ... mind. We see the bright side of the entertainment world not the dark side."

Earlier this week, actor Mohsin Abbas Haider opened up about suffering from depression and that speaking up about it helped him a lot.