LAHORE:- Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Region closed the day one at 85-4 in the three-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade-II 2018-19 second semifinal against Karachi Region B at Mirpur Stadium, AJK on Friday. AJK Region couldn’t start well and kept on losing wickets on regular intervals as they gathered 85 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 43 overs. Hassan Razz was top scorer with unbeaten 32. Muir Hamza bagged 2 wickets 24. Due to rain, no play was witnessed between Faisalabad Region and Abottabad Region in the first semifinal at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.