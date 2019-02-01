Share:

SDNEY-Australia recorded its hottest month ever in January, with average temperatures exceeding 30C (86F) for the first time. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the extreme heat was "unprecedented" during the country's summer period.

At least five January days were among the 10 warmest on record, with daily national temperature highs of 40C. The heat has caused wildfire deaths, bushfires and a rise in hospital admissions. Several wildlife species have also suffered, with reports of mass deaths of wild horses, native bats and fish in drought-affected areas. The new record surpasses conditions recorded in 2013, previously considered the nation's worst heatwave. A large swathe of the state of New South Wales bore the brunt of the fortnight of extreme heat, with temperatures also soaring in parts of Queensland, South Australia, Victoria and the Northern Territory. In Tasmania, fire crews battled more than 50 bushfires fuelled by dry conditions and strong wind.Health authorities said 44 people had come in for treatment in the space of 24 hours in South Australia.

Several tennis matches at the Australian Open in Melbourne were suspended. The city of Adelaide broke its own records twice in the month, first reaching 47.7C and then 49.5C. More than 90 wild horses were found dead or dying in Northern Territory

Snakes have sought shelter and water in people's bathrooms, with one python climbing up a shower, according to a snake catcher in Queensland.