ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s young medal hope Ayesha Ayaz created ripples in the World Taekwondo G-1 Championship in Fujairah, UAE as the golden girl reached the semi-finals of the -27kg weight category on Friday.

While talking to The Nation from Fujairah a relatively cool and calm Ayesha Ayaz, 8, attributed her path to the semi-finals to her parents, PTWF President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Januja and IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza and said without their support and help, she would not be able to attend the event. “I won my first international fight against Kazakhstan’s Medina Zalel. It was highly keenly contested and very close fight, which I won 9-8.”

She further said: “In the second fight against host nation’s Lara Anas, it was once again highly close fight and I knocked her out with 21-19. Now I am in the semi-finals, the opponent could be either from UAE or Oman. I am not taking any pressure and just focussed on task ahead. I will give my 100 percent and try to win gold medal,” Ayesha concluded.