Share:

Balochistan government has decided to establish Medical Emergency and Response Centers on highways to provide medical facilities to the people in case of road accidents.

The decision was taken by the provincial cabinet at its meeting in Quetta with Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan in the chair.

The cabinet also decided to provide two ambulances and fire brigade vehicles to the

Basic Health Units near the highways.

It was further decided that health cards under the prime minister's national program would be extended to the entire province.