SADIQABAD-The bench and bar inseparable parts of justice dispensation system and justice dispensation can never be imagined without equal input of both the organs in harmony.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Akhtar Hussain Kalyar remarked while addressing a farewell hosted in his honour the Tehsil Bar Association here the other day. The ADSJ has been transferred. He said that he has delivered all his decisions on merit in accordance with law and lauded role of the TBA for facilitating him in providing justice to citizens. He underlined better communication between the bar and bench, saying any gap .between the bar and bench would ultimately impede justice dispensation. He also expressed gratitude to all the judicial officers, saying he would never forget the love received during his posting at Sadiqabad.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Azam Javed, TBA President Syed Zahid Hussain Shah and General Secretary Irfan Abbasi also addressed the gathering.

ADSJ Asif Sial, Civil Judges - Rana Ilayas Bashir, Sultan Tipu, Sajid Mahmood and Malik Abdul Qayyum, TBA members including Malik Abdul Rauf Solangi, Ijaz Hussain Ch, Adnan Mustafa Khan, Asghar Ali Ch, Akram Khan, Tabasum Hussain Warraich, Ch Hanif, Abdul Majeed Rahmani, Mian Khalid bin Saeed and a large number of lawyers attended the farewell.