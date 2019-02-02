Share:

MINSK : Belarus and Pakistan may set up a joint cluster to produce in-demand medications, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Pakistan Andrei Yermolovich told BelTA on Friday. The cluster can be set up either in Belarus or in Pakistan as Pakistan produces affordable medicines of high-quality, the diplomat said. In his words, cooperation in the area requires particular attention from the joint group on healthcare and pharmaceutics. The group plans to meet soon, he added. Andrei Yermolovich said other promising venues of cooperation include mutual sales of traditional products, the development of joint plants to produce Belarusian machinery and products in Pakistan and also companies to make surgical instruments, leather articles and sport goods in Belarus. Taking into account Pakistan's rich textile traditions, Belarus is interested in attracting the country's capital to upgrade its textile companies, he expressed.