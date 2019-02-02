Share:

ISLAMABAD - The accountability court (AC) Friday adjourned hearing of PTV corruption reference against TV anchor Dr Shahid Masood till February 19.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on a reference against TV anchor regarding alleged corruption in PTV during his tenure as Managing Director (MD).

During the hearing, the counsel for Masood prayed the court to adjourn the case and grant one-day exemption from hearing to his client which was accepted by the court.

The court would indict the TV anchor on next date of hearing in PTV corruption case.