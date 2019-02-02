Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday carried out inspection of sweets production units across the province to check violation of food bylaws.

As many as 1,280 sweet production units were checked in a daylong drive in 36 districts of Punjab. During the operation, PFA teams sealed 56 units and charged 263 food business operators with heavy fine tickets for violating bylaws.

PFA also registered cases against two units for serious violations. Moreover, food safety teams have served warning notices for improvement to 900 sweets shops and stopped the production of eight units by serving emergency prohibition orders. PFA teams inspected 450 sweet units in Lahore Zone, 520 in Rawalpindi Zone, 270 in Multan and 40 units in Muzaffargarh.

Director General PFA Muhammad Usman said that PFA has sealed sweet shops for using textile colours, artificial flavours, chemical and saccharine. He said that teams also witnessed poor storage system, use of rusty vessels, presence of flies, open drains and poor personal hygiene during raids.

He said that several manufacturers were using rancid oil and non-food grade drums for storage purpose.