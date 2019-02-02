Share:

rawalpindi - Police have found the dead body of man who was murdered by unknown assailants, informed sources on Friday.

The dead body was found near Bahter Mor, within limits of Police Station (PS) Taxila, they said. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Fareed, source said.

Police have registered a murder case against unknown killers while shifted the dead body to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for autopsy.

A senior police officer told Media that police are clueless about the killers involved in murder of the man.

He said a manhunt was launched to trace out the killers.

In Rawat, a gang of unidentified robbers stormed into pharmaceutical company at Chamber Road and made the entire staff hostage on gunpoint, informed sources.

They added the robbers later on snatched cash and mobile phones from the hostages.

They said the armed dacoits also thrashed the manager of pharmaceutical company for showing resistance and fled from the scene. Police reached at the spot and begun investigation after recording statements of victims.