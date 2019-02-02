Share:

KARACHI - In compliance of apex court orders, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) initiated a demolition drive against illegal constructions in the metropolis.

The SBCA spokesperson said that a concrete plan has been shaped to demolish illegal constructions in the on orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan. During the action against illegal constructions, seven public sale projects were demolished by demolition squad in Jamshed Town Zone, Liaqutabad Zone and Lyari Zone of SBCA.

The spokesperson said that a multi storey public sale project constructed without approval by SBCA at plot number JM395, Jamshed Town neighborhood. Similarly, three floors of another public sale project were demolished, constructed at plot number 2/1, 3A, Nazimabad area.

In Lyari Zone, five illegal public sale buildings were also been razed by SBCA demolition squad, the builders and developers of the illegal building were constructed without approval by SBCA. The buildings were constructed on residential plots including 16/8 Chok, 17/8 Chok, 19/8 Chok, K-20, S-21 Kumar Vara and 249-A–250, Kumar Vara.

The spokesperson said that the ongoing drive will continues till the completion of apex court orders, “estimated one hundred buildings were finalized to demolish and seal in the drive”, spokesperson added.

It is worth to mention here that the Sindh Building Control Authority has withdrawn its notices, issued to marriage halls and other several public sale projects on the orders of high-ups of Sindh Government after the strike call given by marriage halls association. Sources informed that officers of SBCA including Director General worried whether to implement on court orders and provincial high-ups orders.

Association of Builders and Developers has also demanded the provincial government to file a review petition on orders of Supreme Court orders regarding revival of old status of residential plots and removal of commercial buildings from these plots.