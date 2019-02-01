Share:

DUBAI-Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Friday launched the project of Burj Jumeira, the new tower set to be built in the Al Sufouh neighbourhood of Dubai.

Sheikh Maktoum, also the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE reviewed plans for the unique tower and surrounding area, which will be known as Downtown Jumeira, Emirates News Agency (WAM) said.

He described the tower and Downtown Jumeira as a continuation of Dubai’s vision for becoming a city of the future distinguished by its intelligent design and cohesive infrastructure and network. Downtown Jumeira, which is being developed by Dubai Holding, will considerably enhance the surrounding areas by creating a comprehensive and vibrant community that will cater to the various lifestyles of its residents. Its centerpiece, the Burj Jumeira, will become a new focal point and landmark for Dubai, drawing in both residents and tourists alike.

The construction will kick off immediately as the first phase of the development will be delivered in 2023. Burj Jumeira rises to 550 meters and is strategically located opposite Sheikh Zayed Road in Al Sufouh.

The tower’s design is inspired by the harmonious ripples of the UAE’s desert sand dunes and its flowing oases. The tower’s façade will be covered with digital displays that can be utilized for various occasions and celebrations, further reinforcing the tower’s role at the heart of Dubai’s community activities. At 450 meters high, the tower is capable of expanding to accommodate varying capacities and uses, with the sky-lounge and interconnected sky-restaurant providing an opportunity to host larger scale events.

Burj Jumeira will comprised of multiple observation decks, giving visitors 360 degree panoramic views of Dubai. With its interactive experiences, it goes beyond the traditional concept of observation decks.