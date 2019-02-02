Share:

ISLAMABAD - The elimination of drugs land grabbers is top priority of the force, said Islamabad police Inspector General Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Friday.

He was addressing a seminar on drug abuse prevention held under the auspices of Girls Guide Association in collaboration with Islamabad Capital Territory Police here. Islamabad IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. It was also attended by Senator Nuzhat Sadiq (National coordinator for Girls Guide since 2014), Zaheen Faisal (Pattern in Chief for Girls Guide), Senator Ms. Najma, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, SSP HQ Irfan Tariq, AIG (Operations) Sardar Ghias Gul, SP (Industrial Area) Sumaira Azam, SP (HQ) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi, SP (City) Sayed Aziz, ASP (Sihala) Essa Khan, ASP Ayesha Gul, Girls Guide students from different schools of Islamabad and media. In this seminar, Girls Guides from various schools in Islamabad participated. Its main focus was “Say No to Drugs lets develop our lives and community for our identity without drugs”.

The IGP during his address to the Girl Guides spoke on the after effects of drugs use and simultaneous crackdown against the drug Mafia and its suppliers. The IGP informed the audience that after assuming his charge, he was mandated by Prime Minister of Pakistan to hit hard drug and land mafia . Alhamdulillah, our force has achieved greater success in this regard, he said.

The IGP maintained that you are our daughters and upholding of your dignity and honour is our top priority. He told them since his arrival 30 percent crime rate has decreased in the last three months. The IGP highlighted the significant role of parents/ parenting, their slight neglect ultimately drives the children in isolation.

The IGP while addressing the participants said: “You are my daughters and a future harbinger of this nation, reins of this country lies in your hands”. In order to highlight importance of ongoing drive against the drug pushers the IGP displayed a copy of Character Certificate to the audience and said once criminal case is registered at any police station, the future of younger generation will be destroyed.

He showed his complete resolve for elimination of drug mafia once and for all.

He also requested the Senator for open discussion on the subject in the parliament. The IGP also requested media to propagate this noble cause as much as they can. This would ensure bright future of these children, he believed.

Senator Nuzhat Sadiq thanked IGP Islamabad for taking the initiative against drugs mafia. She also focused on the responsibilities of the parents and assured IGP Islamabad for their cooperation in realizing this issue at all levels. The Senator also requested the parents to be always with their children and watch their activities.