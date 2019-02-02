Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of cold wave on Friday with experts predicting the prevailing harsh weather conditions to persist during the next couple of days.

Overcast conditions, snowfall over the hills and continuously blowing winds helped maintaining the mercury to a low level, making weather chilly during the day and at nighttime.

Skardu remained coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 10 degree Celsius below freezing point. Minimum temperature in Bagrote was recorded -09C, Astore -07C, Malamjabba and Parachinar -06C, Hunza, Kalat and Kalam -05C, Rawalakot -03C, Murree and Drosh -02C. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 08C.

Excessive usage of heaters at offices and home led to low gas pressure in major cities including Lahore. In certain areas, women faced huge difficulties in cooking meals for their families. According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Local meteorological department has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next couple of days. Foggy conditions are likely in south Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night.