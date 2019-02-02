Share:

ISLAMABAD - Awami Workers Party (AWP) on Friday organised a reference in the memory of Fanoos Gujjar, recognising his struggle for oppressed communities.

The reference featured prominent figures, including Ismat Raza Shahjahan, Abid Hassan Manto and Dr Farzana Bari.

Belonging to the Gujjar community, a caste widely marginalised in parts of Buner, Malakand and Swat, Fanoos Gujjar started his political life as the founding leader of the Gujjar Youth Forum in the 1980’s. This was an organisation for collectively discussing issues that confronted members of this community and as a platform for raising their voices against discrimination and marginalisation.

Reference was opened with warm words from the outgoing District President Masoodul Hassan who praised the life long struggle and dedication to socialist principles of the late party President.

Ismat Raza Shahjahan, who was also a member of the CPP at the same time as Fanoos and presently the AWP’s Deputy General Secretary, recalled Fanoos’ energy and spirit that helped in revival of progressive politics in the country.

She appreciated the manner in which Fanoos was able to bring together thousands of people together despite their different class, caste and ethnic backgrounds because he communicated with them in a common idiom, as socialism when translated into concrete terms is not difficult to understand as people want collective betterment.

Murtaza Solangi spoke about the changing media landscape in Pakistan and highlighted some of the most pressing issues facing what is commonly understood as the first draft history.

During the Musharraf era, private television networks were allowed to operate and the initial period of growth was encouraging in terms of employment generation but even more importantly, the media took a largely critical view of the dictator’s regime.

The Lawyer’s Movement was in no small part significantly aided by the new private electronic media. But the initial euphoria subsided as overtime, rather than encouraging development of democratic and progressive ethos, we now have “big business and establishment backed infomercial masquerading as news”.

He stressed that media freedom like all freedoms have to be safeguarded at all times and defended vociferously.

Responding to a question on the impact of social media on politics in Pakistan, he stated that the social media offered a way of bypassing the authorities’ attempts at control as, “there are over 33 million Facebook users in Pakistan and 30 million on Youtube” and gave the example of Fanoos who had believed in making use of a disruptive technology to connect with people and engage with them in order to spread progressive ideas in the society.

Dr Farzana Bari spoke about the manner in which Fanoos Gujjar had been open to the idea of incorporating more and more marginalized groups in a coalition of the oppressed. Some of those who consider themselves Marxists, the only question that demand an answer is the situation of the working classes, overlooking the many other oppressed groups in society.

But Fanoos welcomed and demanded the inclusion of rights and struggles women, minorities and other oppressed communities as key planks of socialist struggle in the 21st Century.

A student from Lahore and a member of the Progressive Student Collective (PSC), Haider Kaleem recalled how the idea for the student’s body was spearheaded by Fanoos since students have historically been significant to revolutionary struggle.

In the present context of collapsing public education and private boom, students must take a united stand against rising fees, poor accommodation, low teaching standards, arbitrary disciplinary regime, harassment on campus and discrimination.

Briefly stating the history of Gujjar community in Buner, Malakand and Swat as those who were and to some extent remain subjugated.

Founding leader and former President of the AWP, Abid Hassan Manto spoke extensively starting from examining the trajectory of the independence movement and the resultant contradictions of the postcolonial state.

He said progressive politics was a powerful force in the country all the way up to the repression unleashed by the counter-revolutionary dictatorship of General Zia.

Though that regime transformed much of society and its politics, it falls upon the progressives to take their socialist program to the people and develop a significant mass to transform the state and society towards a fairer vision of being that is equal, just and prosperous for all, he said.