LONDON-The first trailer for the first Fast & Furious spin-off has debuted, and it's just as over-the-top as you'd expect.

Hobbs & Shaw focuses on Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham's characters from the main series, and sees them team up to defeat a (literally bullet-proof) Idris Elba.

The idea of giving Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw their own film came about thanks to some on-set improvising during the last film, explains the writer and creator of the new spin-off, Chris Morgan. "It wasn't until [The Fate of the Furious], where we put them together in a prison, that we saw how well Jason and Dwayne bounced off each other," he tells BBC News.

"And really, we have so many takes of the things they would say to each other off the cuff that were so funny, [the chemistry] was kind of undeniable."

He adds: "We've always wanted to expand the Fast universe, there's definitely more stories to be told there, stories that happened to these characters in between the major tent-pole adventures, and it just seems like Dwayne and Jason was the clear way to do it." The ever-expanding world of Fast & Furious is evidence of its consistent power at the box office - collectively the movies have taken a worldwide total of more than $5bn (£3.82bn). There have been eight movies so far (nearly a third as many as there are James Bond films) since the first was released in 2001, with the ninth and 10th planned for release in the next two years.

But, explained Johnson earlier this week: "The plan has always been for the Fast and Furious universe to grow and expand." The trailer suggests Hobbs & Shaw will have all the major hallmarks of the franchise, with action sequences including a chase which takes place literally down the side of a building. Hobbs and Shaw themselves are seen complaining about having to team up, but we suspect they'll find a way to get along in order to defeat Brixton, the villain played by Elba. "The suit Brixton's wearing is bullet-proof, he is a slightly future-tech mercenary, a kind of augmented soldier," explains Morgan. "And it was important for us, especially for this first outing for Hobbs and Shaw, to put them up against someone who is a real true challenge to them... so bad, so tough, so capable, that it would force them to team up."

Much of the new film was shot in the UK - as the film is partially set in London.But, Morgan explains, producers weren't able to shoot everything they needed there, which led to the cast and crew heading north to Glasgow. "In London, we landed a helicopter on a street right outside St Paul's, we shot outside the Leadenhall building, but what you tend not to get a lot of is actual street to do a chase sequence - and that's where Scotland came to the rescue," he says.