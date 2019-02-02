Share:

Fatima Ali, renowned chef and daughter of former attorney general for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali, was laid to rest at Bagh-e-Rehmat graveyard near Bhatta Chowk, Defence on Friday evening. Earlier, her funeral was held at Gulberg. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, former CJP Mian Saqib Nisar, Supreme Court & Lahore High Court judges, lawyers and a large number of people from different walks of life attended her funeral. Fatima Ali died of cancer a few days ago in United States. The renowned chef was settled in America at the age of 18 years. She secured 7th position in American TV show Top Chef.