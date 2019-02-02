Share:

The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) has acquired details of 160,000 undisclosed overseas bank accounts being held by Pakistani nationals.

According to sources, 4,800 accounts contain more than $100,000 and several accounts contain even more than $1 million.

In the first phase as part of the ongoing investigation, the relevant data of the accounts is being collected including ownership and source of transfer of amounts.

Moreover, the FBR will send notices to the account holders to submit an appropriate reply, and a legal action will be taken against those who would not reply.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the matter is underway.