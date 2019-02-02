Share:

QUETTA - Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Fisheries Haji Mir Akbar Askani on Friday inaugurated Pakistan’s first fishermen floating jetty at Allana Goth, coastal area of Gaddani.

Pakistan’s first fishermen floating jetty which is constructed by a joint collaboration of China Power Hub Generation Company (CPHGC) and HUBCO is a part of the CPHGC’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. It will facilitate hundreds of fishermen of the area for whom fishing is the sole source of income.

Secretary of the Coastal Development and Fisheries, Balochistan Arshad Hussain Bugti and Commercial Secretary Chinese Consulate Guo Chunshui on this occasion signed the documents of floating jetty. Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Fisheries Haji Mir Akbar Askani while addressing the ceremony said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a reflection of Pakistan China unprecedented friendship.

He said that Chief Minister Jam Kamal was taking keen interest in CPEC giant project and making all out efforts for its successful completion.

The Adviser further said that these community welfare projects will further strengthen the bond of friendship and fraternity between the two countries and would play pivotal role in building people to people communication.

“About 5000 megawatts electricity project that was also launched in collaboration of HUBCO and China Power project under CPEC, to overcome the energy shortage in country, is in progress and would be completed shortly”,he said.

The Adviser said that China has always provided support and assistance to Pakistan’s economic and social development within its capabilities.

The Adviser said that floating jetty was a unique engineering project where a floating platform will provide the fishermen of the area loading and offloading facility,greatly enhancing their operations and providing ease of operations.

It will bring a positive change to the overall lifestyle of the local population, he added.

Guo Chunshui Commercial Secretary Chinese Consulate and Zhao Yaggang Chief Executive China Power Hub Generation Company while addressing the ceremony said that China Power Project would provide electricity to 4 million houses.

They said that $2 billion China Power Project, despite strengthening country’s economy, would also assist to tackle energy problem.

They further said that rendering services towards community welfare has always been China’s top priority.

Allana Goth floating Jetty project has been completed with $4 billion and in time span of one year.

They further said that projects for provision of standard education also initiated in Allana Goth, while playgrounds constructed for children under community welfare services has been handed over to community representatives.

Construction of hospital also contained within community welfare projects under the CSR, they added.

They said that it was important to take communities along, in process of development.

About 39 youths of Goth working as trainee in the project and would be permanently employed after completing their training, they added.

Later, Secretary Fisheries Arshad Hussain Bugti presented shields to Commercial Secretary China Consulate, Provincial Adviser for Fisheries and CO Hub Power Generation Company.

CO HUBCO PowerProject, DG Fisheries Ibrahim Baloch, CM Balochistan’s Focal Person for Fisheries Kamran Lasi, Balochistan Awami Party’s leader Ashraf Iqbal Baloch,

Deputy Director Fisheries Lakmi Chand, Assistant Director Jalil Baloch and other local community representatives were also present on the occasion.