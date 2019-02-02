Share:

rawalpindi - The government has transferred Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Muhammad Fayyaz Dev, informed sources on Friday.

The government has also issued a notification regarding transfer of RPO directing him to report Establishment Division, sources said.

Sources said the government has not appointed any new RPO in Rawalpindi Region so far. Sources said RPO Muhammad Fayyaz Dev, hours before his transfer, has paid a surprise visit to Police Station (PS) New Town checked the record of criminals, the pending FIRs, lock ups and Front Desk. They said RPO has placed Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) New Town Sub Inspector Qaiser Nadim on charges of conducting faulty investigation in a case and because of surge of street crime in his limit. RPO also closed the suspended SHO to police line. Another moharar also earned wrath of RPO for not maintaining the record in daily crime register and was suspended by the regional police chief.

Meanwhile, Rawat police have arrested a car lifter and recovered a stolen car from his possession.

A case has also been registered against the car lifter, who was identified as Abbas Khan and begun investigation. According to Station House Officer Rawat Police Station Inspector Ijaz Hussain Qureshi, a citizen namely Khalid Bashir, appeared before Police and lodged complaint stating Unknown auto theft gang had stolen his car bearing registration Number BDG-727 from outside his house.

He said police lodged First Information Report (FIR) and begun investigation. SHO stated police raided at Swabi and held the car lifter besides recovering the stolen vehicle from his possession.

He informed the police have handed over the car to the owner. Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan appreciated the efforts of Rawat police and directed the SHO to continue crackdown against car lifters.

On the other hand, a portion of lock up of PS Chontra caved in due to rain. However, police officials remained unhurt.

According to a police officer, the continuing rain damaged the portion of Police lock up that fell down on Friday.