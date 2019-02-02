Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has submitted a plan in parliament to revive loss-making Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Pakistan Steel Mills and others.

"Owing to the deteriorating performance of public sector enterprises (PSEs) due to lack of relevant skills and expertise in relevant ministries/divisions, government has decided to develop appropriate governance structure for the PSEs learning from the best practices as adopted in countries like China and Malaysia," the ministry of finance stated in Fiscal Policy Statement 2018-19, which has been submitted in National Assembly.

It further said that after detailed discussions with major stakeholders, the government has decided to transfer the management control of PSEs to newly incorporated holding company to be named “Sarmaya-e-Pakistan Holding Limited (SPHL)”. As such the existing PSEs shall become subsidiaries of SPHL. The SPHL shall be incorporated as a company by Finance Division with 100% shareholding with the government of Pakistan. The shares of the federal government in the existing PSEs shall be transferred to SPHL and appropriate changes in their respective Articles/Memorandum of Association shall be made. Suitable legislative measures shall be taken to enable the federal government to appoint the board of directors of the PSEs on the recommendations of SPHL.

According to ministry of finance, the Privatization Commission is in the process of formulating a new privatisation plan for the government, all of the ministries are giving input on the formulation. Additionally, a reform strategy is being followed in case of the three major PSEs –Pakistan Steel Mills, Pakistan Railways and Pakistan International Airlines to improve the financial health of these entities.

Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM)

During current year 2018-19, Pakistan Steel Mill has been delisted from privatization. After approval from cabinet, a business revival plan is being prepared at the Ministry of Industrial Production. Salary and wages for PSM’s employees have also been revived during 2018-19.

Pakistan Railways (PR)

Ministry of Railways and Pakistan Railways have developed Pakistan Railway Strategic Plan (PRSP) to guide the future development of the rail sector in Pakistan. The process to develop strategic plan was based on wide consultation within railways and among government departments. It also included an extensive operational review, study of international railways strategies and detailed economic and financial analysis. The PRSP is underpinned by a financial analysis tool referred to as the Analytic Business Model (ABM) to help evaluate the implications of various policy and investment options and it also provides traffic and pricing forecasts by freight, passenger and infrastructure functions. Over the next decade the strategy aims to transform Pakistan Railways into a modern, effective and sustainable mode of transport in Pakistan.

Pakistan International Airlines

PIAC has been converted into a company under Companies Ordinance 1984 in order to improve corporate governance and move PIA under a more efficient and up to date legal framework. A Strategic Business Plan 2018-22 has been developed, which provides a five-year roadmap for improving the national carrier’s performance. The Plan prioritizes segregation of non-core from core functions, improvement in customer experience/product, route rationalization, cost reduction/optimization, HR capability development and IT modernization. The Plan is supplemented by a financial restructuring plan, which focuses on curtailing financial and operational losses.

Power Sector Reforms

Broad based power sector reforms under the framework of National Power Policy 2013 have improved the performance of public sector power sector distribution companies, both in terms of reduction in line losses and collection from consumers.

The dispute of DISCOs with NEPRA over the 2015-16 tariff has been resolved and new tariffs have been determined. The tariffs include multi-year tariffs for FESCO, IESCO & LESCO and yearly tariffs for the remaining DISCOs. In the new tariff the average allowable T&D losses for DISCOs have been rationalized from 15.2 percent to 16.3 percent in light of the technical studies. Write-off of some old receivables has also been allowed to resolve the less than 100% recovery issue.

The above provisions are expected to lead to full cost recovery and arrest buildup of circular debt in the sector. The amendment in NEPRA Act will enable the federal government to implement policy decisions to address financial sustainability of the power sector and introduce framework for licensing electricity market operator, traders & system operator. Over 12,000 MWs of new generation capacity have been added to the national grid. Consequently, the industrial sector is having uninterrupted supply of electricity. The new power generation projects under implementation are based on a diverse mix of low cost power generation sources, including wind, solar, coal, nuclear, hydel and RLNG. To bridge the growing demand-supply gap of natural gas, the government started importing LNG, with gas of 1,200 mmcfd to be available to power producers and industry.