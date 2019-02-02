Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Interior Ministry has issued order of transfers and postings of three senior Islamabad police officers.

According to an official, notification issued by the ministry of interior, Faisal Ali Raja has been transferred from the post of DIG (Operations) to Director General (Safe City).

Similarly, Waqarud Din Syed has been transferred from the post of SSP (Operations) to DIG (Operations).

While Dr Sardar Ghias Gul has been posted as new SSP (Operations) Islamabad.

He was earlier working as AIG (Operations).