LAHORE - Leader of the Opposition Hamza Shehhaz Sharif is most likely to get chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee of the Punjab Assembly.

Sources say the government and the opposition sides have reached a consensus on appointing Hamza chairman of the Public Accounts Committee although previously the PTI government had expressed reservations on this count in view of the NAB case of assets beyond means against him. Now that reservations are over at the government end and chances are bright that Hamza will be made chairman of the committee, they said.

In the last session of the Punjab Assembly, members of as many as 40 standing committees of the House were notified. As per chairmanship ratio, the treasury will get 21 members to this office and the opposition 19, of which 18 will go to the PML-N and one to the PPP. The members of the committees, who represent both sides, in their first meeting will elect their respective chairmen as per the allocation. This time round the House will get four additional committees against the 36 of the last assembly. Sources say that Hamza will be picked up as chairman of the Punjab Public Accounts Committee in the maiden meeting for which a date will be fixed in due course.

The PAC importance is high on account of the fact that all financial matters relating to the public projects and their efficient use are discussed and taken note of at this forum. In order to ensure transparency in the spending of public money, the chairmanship of this valuable committee is given to the opposition leader. At the level of National Assembly, Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif is chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, which the PTI government had strongly opposed initially. But later it allowed this office to the leader of the Opposition after the opponent side mounted protest and hampered the assembly proceedings. Head of AML, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, who is a coalition partner of the government, is still not pleased with the appointment of Shehbaz to this office. It may be mentioned Hamza, who last month was barred from leaving the country and was sent back from the airport for his name being on the black list, is leaving for London on February 3 on the permission given by the Lahore High Court. His name also stands removed from the list. He will come back home on February 12, as he undertook before the court through his counsel last day.

