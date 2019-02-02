High hopes from historic visit of Saudi Crown Prince

Share:

ISLAMABAD - Expectations are high as Saudi Crown, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad Bin Salman prepares to visit Islamabad, amid economic crisis faced by Pakistan.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, His Excellency Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Malki, has confirmed that the Crown Prince will visit Pakistan on February 16 on a two-day visit. The envoy has visited the foreign ministry, and discussed the upcoming visit of the Crown Prince.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that Pakistan had ‘high expectations’ from the visit by a friendly leader. “Saudi Arabia has been a great friend over the years. The high-profile visit of His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince, is a most important event, and will bring our two countries even closer. We are expecting a breakthrough for the future with this trip,” one official said.

Another official said agreements and Memorandums of Understanding worth billions of dollars will be signed during the two-day visit. A Saudi entourage of several hundred persons is expected to be travelling with the Crown Prince. The significance of the visit is reported to be immense, by both Saudi and Pakistani sources. Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, 33, has received huge acclaim and recognition for his energetic agenda of reform. Along with legalising driving by women, the Crown Prince has also cracked down on corruption and recovered billions of dollars for the treasury.

Reports said agreements worth $14 billion are expected to be signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia during the Crown Prince’s stay in Pakistan. Prince Salman is also likely to address the Pakistani nation during his visit.

In January, Pakistan received the third tranche of $1 billion from Saudi Arabia. The State Bank announced receiving the Saudi package a day after receiving the same amount from United Arab Emirate. The amount was received under an agreement signed on January 22, 2019 by Governor SBP Tariq Bajwa and Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

In January, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Bin Sultan Al-Nahyan visited Pakistan and delivered a package to support Pakistan’s economy.

Pakistan had rolled out the red carpet for the UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. Prime Minister Imran Khan himself received the Crown prince at the Nur Khan airbase and then drove him to PM House. He was then given twenty-one guns salute and a fly-past of JF-17 Thunders.

Officials said all relevant terms and conditions had been finalised for the United Arab Emirates to induct $3 billion cash into the economy of Pakistan and another $3.2 billion worth of oil supplies on deferred payments.

Amid challenges, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approached China, Malaysia, UAE, and Saudi Arabia for financial assistance to overcome the alarming economic crisis and to skip the tough conditionalities of the International Monetary Fund.

Saudi Arabia transferred $3 billion to Pakistan and promised oil on deferred payment but China had yet to come up with any practical package.

An IMF team visited Pakistan in December and held talks with the Pakistani officials - negotiating the programme, likely to cover a period of three years.

The talks remained inconclusive and another round – originally scheduled for January – is still awaited. Finance Minister Asad Umar said the IMF package will only be accepted if it did not hit the poor Pakistanis.

The Institute of International Finance in its last report said a potential IMF programme for Pakistan could be valued at $15 billion. The IIF expected an agreement on a three-year IMF programme of $15 billion by end of this year. Finance Minister Asad Umar originally said the IMF would be asked for a $12 billion package while another $5 billion would be sought from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

But with the Saudi and UAE support worth billions of dollars, the IMF loan may be reduced if not shelved completely. PM Khan said the government had focused on encouraging investment, increasing exports, incentivising overseas Pakistanis for sending remittances, and checking money-laundering.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said this week that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were expected to sign MoUs worth billions of dollars during the crown prince’s visit.

Investments by Saudi Arabia could possibly include a new oil refinery through state-owned Saudi Aramco, power generations with renewable energy firm ACWA, as well as others in petrochemicals and mining. Finance Minister Asad Umar claims the deals could amount to “the biggest foreign investment” in Pakistan’s history.

Foreign direct investment in the country fell 55 per cent to $161.2 million in October, according to the SBP, from the same period a year earlier. The decline came after FDI had already plunged 43 per cent in the three month period earlier.

Pakistan will also receive $1.5 billion in trade finance from the Jeddah-based financing arm of the Islamic Development Bank, the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation.

Approximately 65 per cent of the purported investments by Saudi Arabia to be announced during Mohammed Bin Salman’s visit are expected in Karachi.

High hopes from historic visit of Saudi Crown Prince