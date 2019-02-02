Share:

LAHORE : Huawei has begun selling the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 - its sure shot bestselling entry-level smartphone in Pakistan. The device draws upon imaginations of the youth by bringing a stupendous 6.26” HUAWEI FullView Display with a Dewdrop notch, a spectacular 16MP selfie camera and a 4,000 mAh battery that runs for almost two days. After a humongous week of pre-orders that saw the device being more overbooked than last year’s HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2018, the latest variant of Huawei’s successful Y Series hits the shelves.

Speaking on its arrival, Blueking Wang, Manager, Huawei CBG remarked: “We promised and we delivered. Huawei has always kept its consumers at the forefront of every technological innovation it makes, and the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 is no exception. We envisioned a market sweep, and our consumers have outdone themselves this time by showing their love for the device.”

Last year’s variant became a category leader over all other competing devices, and this time it seems super popular among the youth. It is because this year, the smartphone is fully reimagined to deliver a feature-heavy experience. It’s packed with 16MP front-facing camera and a dual 13MP+2MP rear camera embedded with Artificial Intelligence and has a wide aperture of f/1.8 for a true photography experience. A power-packed QualcommOcta-Core SoC and an Adreno 506 GPU with Vulkan support makes the smartphone superfast especially during intense gaming sessions topped off by a 3GB RAM.

The smartphone is available in three premium colours of Aurora Blue, Midnight Black and Coral Red, incorporated with a ceramic back plate design. The HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 is sure to make a mark this year by being the best choice for the youth today thanks to its top-class look and feel with the addition of offering a complete flagship experience, the best any smartphone of this category can currently offer.