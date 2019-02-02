Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court Friday directed to remove former chairman National Database Registration Authority Tariq Malik’s name from the Exit Control List.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted petition of the former chairman NADRA seeking removal of his name from the ECL and after hearing arguments of his counsel, the court directed the Interior Ministry to remove his name from the list.

The authorities had put his name on the ECL after he returned to Pakistan in December last year. Then, Tariq Malik challenged the government’s decision before the IHC bench seeking removal of his name from the no-fly list.

The former NADRA chairman is facing a case for concealing his dual nationality during his tenure at the authority. He is also facing accusations of illegal appointments in NADRA on the alleged directions of former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan instead of on merit.

Meanwhile, a district and sessions court in Islamabad also accepted bail plea of the former NADRA head in the case in which he was facing charges of hiding his dual-nationality.

After the 2013 general elections, the opposition had demanded the government to verify the authenticity of the election. As NADRA chairman, Malik had confirmed that the opposition’s demand could be met through verification of thumb impressions using the biometric system.