India has sent an application to Russia for the purchase of additional assembly sets of Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters (NATO reporting name: Flanker-H), the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Yes, there is an application," the agency's press service said, without specifying details and number of sets requested. According to media reports, India applied for 18 sets of Su-30MKIs.

The Indian Air Force currently has a fleet of more than 240 Su-30MKI super-maneuverable fighter jets, which is a version of the Su-30MK developed for India by Russia's Sukhoi Aviation Corporation. The Indian aircraft is built under the license by India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The contract previously concluded between Russia and India, provided for the purchase and production under license of 270 fighter jets of this type.