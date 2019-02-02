Share:

ISLAMABAD - In Occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of State terrorism martyred two youth in Pulwama district on Friday.

The youth identified as Shahid Ahmad Baba and Inayat Ahmad were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation at Baba Mohalla of Drabgam village in the district.

The troops also razed a residential house to rubble, KMS reported.

Protesting against the operation, the youth in the area took to the streets.

The troops used force against the youth to quell the protests. As a result intense clashes erupted between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel who lobbed teargas shells to disperse the demonstrators.

The internet services have been suspended in Pulwama and neighbouring Shopian district of South Kashmir following the killing of youth. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, a girl identified as Ishrat Jan was shot dead by an unknown gunman in Kulgam district.