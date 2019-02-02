Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s annual inflation rate jumped to 7.19 percent in January, the highest in four and a half years, due to the economic policies of the incumbent government.

Inflation measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) was only 4.4 percent in the same month of previous year, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). However, the inflation has increased to 7.19 percent in January this year as a result of the economic policies of the government. The annual inflation rate is the highest since September 2014, when it had hit 7.68 percent.

Inflation has increased due to the government's economic policies including increasing power and gas prices, devaluing the currency, borrowing from the central bank and taxing imported commodities. The State Bank of Pakistan has recently increased the interest rate by 0.25% to 10.25 percent due to the increase in inflation rate. According to the SBP, the projected range of inflation remains unchanged at 6.5-7.5% during ongoing fiscal year.

The latest data of PBS showed that the CPI based inflation was recorded at 6.21 percent during first seven (July to January) of the ongoing fiscal year. Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), which gauges rates of kitchen items on weekly basis, increased by 2.29 percent. Similarly, the wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation enhanced by 11.33 percent in the period under review.

According to the PBS, on month-on-month basis, inflation increased by 1 percent in January 2019 as compared to a decrease of 0.4 percent in the previous month. Meanwhile, core inflation measured by non-food non-energy CPI (Core NFNE) increased by 8.7 percent on annual basis in January 2019 as compared to an increase of 8.4 percent in the previous month and 5.2percent in January 2018.

The break-up of inflation of 7.19 percent in January 2019 showed that food and non-alcoholic beverages prices increased by 1.58 percent. Similarly, health and education charges went up by 8.4 percent and 10.04 percent, respectively. Similarly, prices of utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel) increased by 7.17 percent in last the month.

Meanwhile, the prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco went up by around 14.24 percent. Price of clothing and footwear increased by 7.17 percent and furnishing and household equipment maintenance charges 8.19 percent. Recreational charges and those related to culture went up by 8.47 percent in the period under review, while amounts charged by restaurants and hotels by 5.59 percent in January 2019 as compared to the same month last year.

In food commodities, price of tomatoes increased by 27.56 percent, sugar price enhanced by 6.15 percent, fresh fruits price went up by 3.5 percent, pulse moong price by 2.73percent, gur price surged by 2.26 percent during January as compared to December.

In non-food commodities, price of electricity increased by 8.48 percent, house rent enhanced by 2.4 percent, woollen readymade garments price surged by 1.19 percent, and drugs and medicines prices increased by 0.69 percent during the period under review.

Meanwhile, price of stationary and personal equipment also recorded increase during the period under review. According to the PBS figures, price of chicken decreased by 18.06 percent, potatoes price reduced by 15.01 percent, onions price down by 5.5 percent and eggs 1.3 percent during January as compared to the preceding month of December.