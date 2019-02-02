Share:

ISLAMABAD - The nail-biting ski races, featuring international and national athletes concluded Friday at the enchanting PAF Ski Resort Naltar.

40 skiers from 13 countries including Pakistan, Greece, Afghanistan, Turkey, Ukraine, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Morocco, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan participated in the grand event. These athletes took part in the slalom and giant slalom categories of the FIS races. The days carried in their lap some breathtaking performances, full of intensity and excitement which is the hallmark of winter sports, said a Ski Federation’s press release. The foreign players appreciated the immaculate arrangements for the event and showed their desire to come again for racing in the majestic mountains of Pakistan.

The event was absolutely dominated by the Ukrainians as Tsibelenko Levko and Nariichyn Andriy dominated in men’s categories while Tetyana Tikun and Anastasia Gorbunova remained invincible in the women’s categories. Usta Berkin of Turkey was the only player who could overthrow their dominance by winning the men’s giant slalom category. Local players including Muhammad Karim, who won silver and Umama Wali and Jia Ali also had a wonderful run in the races from Pakistan side, as both girls’ won bronze medals.