ISLAMABAD - Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Secretary on the directives of IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza has issued the directives of appointing Arif Ibrahim as Acting Director General, PSB with immediate effect till further orders.

It is pertinent to mention here that during his first stint, as Acting DG Ibrahim, had not only streamlined PSB affairs but also a lot of inquires were conducted against the corrupt elements. Ibrahim worked from August 2018 to November 1, 2018 and was replaced by Khaqan Babar whose tenure will always be remembered as dark in the history of the PSB as both sports and players suffered a great deal in his tenure as not a single camp was established during his tenure and he kept on sitting n highly important files including those of salaries, pensions and medical bills.

After a number of complaints were registered against Babar, IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza decided to appoint Ibrahim. It will ease the suffering of not only the PSB employees, federations but also ensure smooth functioning of sports affairs as well.

Known for his administrative expertise and discipline, it is hoped that Ibrahim will not only streamline things but also start prompt action against those, who hardly bother to attend office and spent time in chit chat rather than paying heed towards performing their official duties.

While talking to The Nation on Friday, Ibrahim made it very clear: “I am here to ensure all out help for federations, athletes and all those employees, who are dedicated and want to work for the promotion of sports. I will give them not only respect, but also take into account their contributions as well. But I want to make it very clear that those who don’t work and had other areas to look after, must make their house in order, or ready to face the music,” Arif concluded.