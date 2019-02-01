Share:

JAPAN:-Real-f, based in Otsu, Japan, has pioneered the production of some uncannily lifelike masks. The company uses 3D scanning and printing to reproduce the contours of the face, and the mask is then hand-crafted to replicate the finer features, with a photo affixed to the surface. The masks have appeared as props in advertisements and music concerts, and automotive companies are now using them to train facial recognition software that can identify whether a driver is asleep at the wheel.