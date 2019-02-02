Share:

Islamabad - Justice Sayed Zahid Hussain, former Judge Supreme Court has assumed the charge as Consultant (Legal Affairs) in the President’s Secretariat (Public), Islamabad, official sources revealed on Friday. Justice Sayed Zahid Hussain obtained Law Graduation Degree from Punjab University Law College, Lahore and joined profession of law in the year 1972. He was elevated as judge, Lahore High Court, in May 1998. He was appointed Chief Justice Lahore High Court in 2008 and then elevated as judge Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2009. He has been Chairman, Punjab Judicial Academy, Member Board, Federal Judicial Academy, Member Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, Acting Governor Punjab.