Share:

ISLAMABAD - Participants of “Kashmir Conference” on Friday strongly condemned Indian repression, brutal atrocities being committed against the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and urged the international community to play their rightful role in ensuring withdrawal of Indian forces and curbing Indian oppression in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir. The conference arranged by the Nazria Pakistan Council had also adopted a 10-point resolution unanimously.

The resolution condemned the ongoing Indian repression and brutal atrocities being committed against the people of Held Kashmir and urged the UN, EU, US, OIC, Organisation of European Security and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to play their rightful role in ensuring the withdrawal of Indian occupation forces and curbing Indian oppression in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the resolution, the international human rights organisations, particularly Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Physicians for Human Rights for highlighting gross and persistent human right violations in IoK and publishing detailed reports on such violations. The joint resolution noted that the present wave of repression had entered in third year, since the martyrdom of veteran Kashmiri freedom fighter, Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016.

The reign of terror unleashed in IoK had resulted in 200 deaths so far, with more than 15,000 injured including about 1,200 rendered permanently or partially blind by the pellet bullets showered on the innocent youth, women and children. Thousands had also gone missing having being kidnapped by the security forces and put to death after being put in the dungeons in and outside Jammu and Kashmir. The participants condemned this brutal suppression of helpless people, which was a black scar on the face of India and unparalleled in the history of mankind.

It also condemned the Indian move/design to change the demographic structure of IoK by physical means including uprooting the Muslim community and rehabilitating the Hindus in their place from all parts of India. Such sinister moves by India would fail and the voice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their freedom would ultimately prevail. The resolution demanded for implementation of the UN Security Council Resolutions, which called for free and fair plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the will of the people.

The UN resolutions had explicitly rejected India’s claim on Kashmir and established self-determination, as the governing principle for the settlement of the dispute.

The resolution welcomed the offer of the Secretary General of United Nations, the Government of China and other permanent members of the UN Security Council to play a role/mediate in the resolution of this festering problem. It noted that international community in any form, third party mediation, facilitation, good offices or arbitration, as bicameralism between the two countries in the Spirit of Simla Agreement had failed, mainly because of the intransigence of India and its refusal for bilateral talks.

The resolution urged Pakistan and Azad Kashmir governments to play a more active role in raising awareness of Kashmir problem at the international level. International pressure on the Indian government was necessary and the only way to stop them from their brutal atrocities in Held Kashmir.

The peace in South Asia hanged on the edge of the precipice as Kashmir remained a flash point between the two nuclear powers. The war between two countries would have a devastating impact not only on South Asia, but on the whole world, as a possible nuclear fallout would have disastrous ramifications.

The onus to avert such a disaster shall lie squarely with the permanent members of the Security Council and world community, whose indifference and apathy toward this problem for too long had brought such a dangerous scenario to the realm of reality.

The resolution reiterated that a peaceful solution of Kashmir problem was the only way forward for a durable security and stability in South Asia as Kashmir remained the core issue between India and Pakistan. India urged to see reason and instead of brutal suppression of freedom struggle opt for immediate resumption of dialogue with Pakistan and Kashmiris for a peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights urged to follow up on its office’s Report on Situation of Human Rights in Kashmir, released on June 14 2018 and implement its recommendations, especially the repeal of the draconian laws Public Safety Act and Armed Forces Special Powers Act -, establishment of a Commission of Inquiry by the Human Rights Council and to effectively guarantee the key recommendation of the Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights which calls on India to respect the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.