Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is spending about one hundred and sixty-five billion rupees on the promotion of quality education across the province.

A spokesman of Education Department told Radio Pakistan Peshawar Correspondent that the amount will be spent on standardization and provision of missing facilities in schools, up gradation of two hundred Maktab Schools to Primary Schools and restructuring of Independent Monitoring Unit in the province.

Similarly, science laboratories will be established in government schools and colleges to impart quality scientific education to the students.

The Spokesman further said that Early Age Computer Programming project will also be extended to other districts of the province especially to the tribal districts.