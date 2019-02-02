Share:

LAHORE - A high-level meeting was held at Punjab House in Islamabad under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to review different matters pertaining to Lai Expressway project on Friday.

The Chief Minister was given briefing and detailed discussion was held about different aspects of the project. Usman Buzdar issued directions to line departments.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that Lai Expressway project will be constructed under public-private partnership. It has been decided to increase the total length of this project to 23.2 km now. He said that an additional six kilometer portion from Katarian to Kashmir Highway will also be included and the utility of express highway will be enhanced as a result of this increase in the length of the project.

Due to this project, the citizens of Rawalpindi and Islamabad will enjoy the facility of speedy transportation. Similarly, this project will also be helpful in saving the citizens of both cities from the situation of floods. This project would be constructed in an innovative way to enhance the commercial utility of adjacent areas along with increasing the opportunities of business and employment, he added.

The Chief Minister directed that final recommendations should be submitted soon after detailed review of different designs of the project. He said that Lai expressway project is a gift of PTI government for the people of twin cities adding that quality of life of the people living around Nullah Lai will be increased after the construction of this project. The past government ignored this vital project and as a result, it remained suspended but the PTI government will soon start work on it, he added.

He said that all the necessary matters, requirements and steps should be disposed of at the earliest. Different steps will be taken through comprehensive planning for acquiring land and removal of encroachments after final decision about the design of the project, he said. Lai expressway project is a part of governmental plan to provide most modern facility to the citizens of twin cities.

He said that people have enthusiastically sided with the PTI in Rawalpindi and the government is fully committed to provide best facilities to the citizens of Rawalpindi and Islamabad despite economic issues. The Lai expressway project is a part of this program which is a message of prosperity and change for the people of the area, the Chief Minister added. Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that mega project of Lai expressway has been facing continuous suspension since 2007.

The time has come now to complete this project so that the residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad could get rid of traffic problems. He said that Lai expressway project will prove an important change for the people living around Nullah Lai. This project has been designed keeping in view the transport needs of next 15 years, he added.

The Chief Minister was briefed that Lai expressway project will be constructed from Swan bridge to Kashmir Highway Islamabad. 6.2 kilometer portion from Swan to Amar Chowk, 11 kilometer portion from Amar Chowk to Katarian Bridge, IGP Road and six kilometer portion from Katarian to Kashmir Highway will be included in this project.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Engineer-in-Chief MES Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal, Chief Secretary Punjab, DG FWO Maj. Gen. Inam Haider, DG NLC Maj. Gen. Asim Iqbal, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, SMBR, Chairman P&D, secretaries of C&W, housing and irrigation departments, MD NESPAK, DG RDA and others attended the meeting.